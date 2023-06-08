US vice president announces more than $100M to help Caribbean during official visit to Bahamas

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris introduced Thursday that the U.S. is making an investment more than $100 million within the Caribbean area to crack down on guns trafficking, help alleviate Haiti’s humanitarian disaster and strengthen local weather alternate projects.

The announcement used to be made forward of an official go back and forth to the Bahamas for a gathering of Caribbean and U.S. leaders hosted via Harris and Bahamian Prime Minister Philip Davis. Harris, who’s the highest-ranking U.S. official to visit the Bahamas because it was impartial 50 years in the past, landed in a while after midday.

Dozens of greeters together with college youngsters and contributors of her sorority greeted Harris because the Royal Bahamas Police Force band wearing black, pink and white uniform performed.

As a part of the projects, the U.S. Justice Department expects to appoint a coordinator to oversee instances involving unlawful guns smuggling within the Caribbean as island international locations record a upward push in violent crimes. In addition, the State Department vowed to help enhance forensic paintings within the area, help improve native police departments and strengthen a unit primarily based in Trinidad and Tobago aimed toward serving to islands remedy gun-related instances and supply coaching for the gathering and research of connected intelligence.

The U.S., with help from the U.Okay., additionally will determine a program within the jap Caribbean to mentor native judges and prosecutors in a bid to enhance prosecutions of gun-related crimes as island international locations combat with a backlog of instances.

The State Department additionally expects to paintings with Haiti’s National Police, a seriously underfunded and understaffed company suffering to quell a surge in gang violence, to help examine and prosecute crimes with U.S. ties that contain gangs, guns smuggling and human trafficking.

That initiative is thought of as key for the reason that gangs are estimated to keep an eye on up to 80% of the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince as killings and kidnappings bounce around the metropolitan house and past.

U.S. senior management officers mentioned the worsening safety scenario calls for a global reaction, and that the U.S. strongly helps the deployment of a multinational drive to Haiti.

In October, Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry asked the quick deployment of a overseas armed drive, however the U.N. Security Council, in conjunction with the U.S. and Canada, have not begun to reply. Henry, in conjunction with different leaders of Caribbean international locations, is anticipated to attend Thursday’s assembly with Harris.

U.S senior management officers mentioned dialogue are ongoing, and that any determination about army drive can be carried out in session with the U.N. and Haiti’s executive.

Harris introduced that the U.S. Agency for International Development will make investments just about $54 million in Haiti to help combat a pointy upward push in hunger and supply get right of entry to to potable water and healthcare. Almost part of Haiti’s more than 11 million individuals are dealing with acute meals lack of confidence, and 19,000 are in catastrophic famine prerequisites.

Another $10.5 million will cross towards supporting Haiti’s agricultural sector as poverty deepens, with some 60% of the inhabitants incomes much less than $2 an afternoon.

USAID additionally expects to make investments $20 million to help Caribbean companies that use applied sciences connected to renewable power and effort potency. Another just about $15 million will likely be used to spice up emergency reaction and preparedness around the area.

Additional finances will help low-lying island international locations whose economies in large part rely on tourism get ready and adapt to local weather alternate.