Dribble Handoff: Brandon Miller, Jaime Jaquez among the NBA Draft’s most pro-ready prospects





The 2022 NBA Draft began with 3 directly one-and-done gamers taken. Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren and Jabari Smith flew off the board after standout freshman seasons. But as the 2022-23 NBA season involves an in depth, it is transparent that a few of the multi-year faculty gamers from the magnificence have been simply as waiting for the NBA. Keegan Murray (No. 4, Sacramento), Bennedict Mathurin (No. 5, Indiana), Jalen Williams (No. 12, Oklahoma City) and Walker Kessler (No. 22, Utah) joined with Banchero to spherical out the NBA All-Rookie First Team. Meanwhile, Smith landed on the All-Rookie Second Team. (Holmgren overlooked the season because of harm.)In the longer term, Smith and Holmgren would possibly grow to be larger gamers than the gamers picked beneath them who won larger rookie accolades. But the postseason awards balloting indicated they won’t had been the most “NBA-ready” gamers in a draft magnificence that includes some interesting choices with extra age and seasoning.So who’re the most NBA-ready prospects of the 2023 magnificence? Most would agree it is French phenom Victor Wembanyama. But for this week’s Dribble Handoff, we’re getting rid of him from the dialog and selecting which different gamers on the board we imagine are best-suited to make substantive contributions out of the gate. I’m upper on Jaquez than most and feature him going twenty first general in my newest mock draft. He’s a 22-year-old four-year faculty participant who’s the reigning Pac-12 Player of the Year after averaging 17.8 issues and eight.2 rebounds in 33.2 mins according to sport for a UCLA group that received a convention championship. He’s a excellent defender, an above-average passer, a better-than-you-think athlete, and a succesful mid-range jumpshooter — even though the 3-point shot stays most commonly unreliable and wanting development. Simply put, I believe it’s worthwhile to drop Jaquez into an NBA sport this night and he’d glance and be comfy. The 6-foot-7 guard does not have the very best ceiling of any prospect on this draft, but when he reveals himself in the proper state of affairs, I would possibly not be shocked if he is in the long run a First Team All-Rookie performer. — Gary ParrishIf Wemby wasn’t on this draft, purely from a basketball perspective, I believe Miller can be the No. 1 pick out on account of what he tasks to be and the way excellent he may also be in the first few months of his rookie season. Miller used to be obviously faculty basketball’s superb freshman final season, averaging 18.8 issues, 8.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists and taking pictures 38% from 3-point vary. At 6-9 and with a 7-foot wingspan, his frame sort and ability set is the prototype for an NBA wing. He’s a excellent shooter, excellent cutter, can play with physicality and has the characteristics to be an impactful participant straight. I do suppose are compatible and tradition can be crucial issue right here, however relating to all-around basketball talent, Miller is 2d best to Wembanyama relating to having the ability to produce meaningfully in his first season in the NBA. — Matt NorlanderThe word “pro-ready” is already nearly synonymous with Walker in draft circles, so permit me to head out and stand on the most strong of ledges right here to make my case for the Houston combo ahead.Let’s get started with some historic knowledge that might be in Walker’s desire: the final six Rookie of the Year winners have all been top-five NBA Draft alternatives. Walker is No. 5 in my newest mock to the Detroit Pistons and extensively noticed as certainly one of the 5 most pro-ready prospects, despite the fact that consensus throughout the panorama is not (but) that he’s going to be a top-five pick out. There’s additionally this: Walker measured 6-6 (and alter) at the NBA Draft Combine with a staggering wingspan coming near 7-3. At 249 kilos, he’s about as muscled-up as one may quite be expecting for a participant no longer simply of his place, but additionally of his age. (This full-grown guy is nineteen years outdated!) If you purchase in to Walker as a top-five pick out — and in particular as a possible Pistons pick out — then all the extra explanation why to imagine he might be the most waiting to give a contribution considerably in 2023-24. Detroit has a stellar backcourt constructed from Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey and a frontcourt that will most probably function him closely subsequent to Jalen Duren. He’d be the vigorous defensive glue that might dangle this group in position whilst placing up giant stats and similarly giant affect. Wembanyama is the evident pick out to win this working away — each Rookie of the Year and to qualify as the most pro-ready participant — however I would not sleep on Walker as being among the most prone to problem Wemby subsequent season as an immediately-ready prospect with main long-term upside. — Kyle Boone As a 22-year-old rookie this previous season, Kris’ dual brother, Keegan, began 78 video games and averaged 12.2 issues and four.6 rebounds on 41.1% 3-point taking pictures for a Sacramento group that took the reigning NBA champion Golden State Warriors to Game 7 in a playoff collection. Kris isn’t anticipated to be decided on as early as Keegan, who used to be the No. 4 general pick out. But he is most probably going to be a primary spherical pick out and profiles rather in a similar way. As a flexible 6-8 wing, Kris led Iowa in scoring and rebounding with 20.2 issues and seven.9 rebounds according to contest this previous season. He can rating in any respect 3 ranges and protect more than one positions. Depending on the place he’s picked, he might be a direct starter similar to his brother and make substantive contributions to a playoff-caliber squad. In the longer term, there are prospects with extra upside on this magnificence. But there are few, if any, who might be depended on extra to play a direct function for a group with aspirations of competing in the 2023-24 season. — David Cobb 