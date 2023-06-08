Broncos, Dolphins set to pursue Dalvin Cook once Vikings release Pro Bowl RB, per report

The Dalvin Cook generation is over in Minnesota. After six seasons as a point of interest of the Vikings’ offense, the celebrity operating again is headed in different places in 2023, with the workforce reportedly set to release the Pro Bowler barring a last-minute business be offering. Meanwhile, two possible suitors have outstanding themselves as front-runners, according to ESPN, with the Broncos and Dolphins already set to pursue the veteran.

“There likely will be others,” Adam Schefter reported Thursday, “but those two have been monitoring Cook for weeks.”

Denver and Miami determine to make tangible strides towards doubtlessly including Cook once the operating again is formally launched, which may not happen till no less than Friday, per NFL Media. The Vikings are nonetheless hopeful a workforce will make a business be offering sooner than the release is processed, and it is imaginable the Broncos or Dolphins may prolong a late-round draft pick out to make sure they gain Cook, regardless that that might contain soaking up the lofty contract Minnesota has been taking a look to dump.

Cook’s go out, in any case, has extra to do with cash than manufacturing. Coming off his fourth immediately 1,100-yard season, the previous second-round draft pick out was once due greater than $14 million every year thru 2025, thank you to an extension signed in 2020.

The Broncos have already got a promising first-team RB in Javonte Williams, however the third-year again is getting better from ACL and LCL tears that price him many of the 2022 season. The Dolphins, in the meantime, have constantly been related to Cook, who’s initially from Miami. They re-signed Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. in loose company, then spent a third-round pick out on Devon Achane, however have obviously been all for including electrical energy to an offense already stocked with pace.