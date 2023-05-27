US teen missing after going overboard on sunset cruise in the Bahamas

A up to date highschool graduate from Louisiana is missing after going overboard whilst on a go back and forth to the Bahamas, faculty officers and the United States Coast Guard stated.

Cameron Robbins, who attended University Laboratory School in Baton Rouge, was once on a go back and forth with a bunch of scholars when he went overboard on Wednesday evening, in line with faculty officers.

The incident came about round 9:40 p.m. native time close to the house of Athol Island, in line with the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

The 18-year-old “reportedly jumped from a pleasure vessel,” the Royal Bahamas Police Force stated in a remark.

Students at University Lab School in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, dangle a prayer circle for a fellow pupil reported missing in the Bahamas, May 25, 2023. WBRZ - Advertisement -

The U.S. Coast Guard said Thursday that it was once helping with seek efforts for a missing U.S. citizen “believed to have fallen overboard from a sunset cruise near Nassau” on Wednesday. A Coast Guard spokesperson showed to ABC News that the seek was once for Robbins.

The teen fell off the Blackbeard’s Revenge sunset cruise send, the Coast Guard stated.

The Coast Guard supplied air help in the seek and rescue project, which was once being led via the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, in line with Petty Officer third Class Ryan Estrada. But on Friday night time, the Coast Guard was once knowledgeable via the Royal Bahamas Defence Force that they have been postponing the “active search efforts” for Robbins “pending further developments” and have been now not inquiring for the aid of the Coast Guard after notifying Robbins circle of relatives, in line with Lt. Cmdr. John W. Beal.

“We offer our sincerest condolences to Cameron Robbins’ family and friends,” Beal stated in a remark.

The Coast Guard said Saturday its crews searched greater than 325 sq. miles prior to concluding its seek efforts.

The Bahamas holiday was once now not a school-sanctioned go back and forth however incorporated scholars from a number of prime faculties in the house, together with between 10 and 15 scholars from the Laboratory School, the faculty’s director, Kevin George, informed ABC Baton Rouge affiliate WBRZ in an interview on Thursday.

The faculty simply held its commencement on Sunday.

George described Robbins as a “great kid” and athlete who have been with the faculty for 13 years, since the get started of his training.

“Just one of those kids that you’re so proud of once they cross the stage,” George informed WBRZ.

Students held a prayer circle for Robbins on Thursday morning following news that he was once reported missing, retaining arms out of doors the Laboratory School, positioned on the major campus of Louisiana State University.

“It’s a tight-knit family,” George stated. “The kids reached out to us wanting to know, could they do a prayer circle. Obviously we agreed. We really appreciated their leadership in this trying time.”

Robbins has a sister who’s a junior at the faculty, in line with George, who stated he spoke to their father on Thursday morning.

“It’s just a really emotional time for us right now,” George stated. “Just trying to send up our prayers and give our support.”

“Let’s continue to pray and pray that we find Cameron safe and sound,” he added.