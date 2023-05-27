At West Point Commencement, Kamala Harris Says Military’s Strength Lies in Diversity

Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday changed into the primary girl to handle a graduating elegance on the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, and used the chance to extol the range of the American military at a time of battle over the army’s identification.

In an 18-minute speech, Ms. Harris famous that the country’s army had developed in the ultimate 75 years from an establishment as soon as ruled by means of white males to at least one extra open to ladies and minority teams. While she didn’t point out the importance of her personal ancient look, her presence on the microphone at the box at West Point in New York spoke for itself.

“To the class of 2023 and to all the cadets here today: You stand on the broad shoulders of generations of Americans who have worn the uniform, including many barrier breakers and trailblazers,” Ms. Harris advised the graduating cadets in their gray-and-white get dressed uniforms. “In fact, this year, you celebrate the 75th anniversary of the integration of women in the military, as well as the desegregation of our military.”

“These milestones are a reminder of a fundamental truth: Our military is strongest when it fully reflects the people of America,” she endured.