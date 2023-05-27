Suspended Lions WR Jameson Williams says he ‘wasn’t aware’ of how NFL’s gambling policy works

Late ultimate month, Detroit Lions extensive receiver Jameson Williams was once suspended, together with 4 different gamers, for violating the NFL’s gambling policy. Because Williams didn’t gamble on NFL games, he didn’t obtain an indefinite suspension of a minimum of a yr. Instead, he won a six-game suspension for putting an internet guess whilst in a crew facility.

Williams launched a remark thru his company on the time of the announcement, however this week addressed the allegations and suspension whilst at Lions minicamp.

“It hit me out the blue, and it hit a couple players on my team and around the league out the blue,” Williams stated Thursday, according to USA Today. “I wasn’t aware of this situation. But as it happened, I took it on the chin. I was ready to move forward. As things went on, I got the consequences. That’s been my whole plan: moving forward from things and just looking at the better days.”

How Williams can have been unaware of the league’s gambling policy is unclear being that gamers are skilled on those varieties of laws all the way through the offseason, however however this is nevertheless his stance. In any even, Williams is taking the suspension in stride.

“The suspension pretty much is what it is. I broke a policy, he said. “I’m simply glad to be out right here and get this time with my guys I did not get a possibility to do ultimate yr,” Williams stated.

Last yr, Williams didn’t take part within the offseason program as a result of he was once nonetheless rehabbing from a torn ACL. He ended up no longer making his NFL debut till Week 12, and he in the end performed simply 78 snaps, catching one of 9 objectives for 41 yards and a landing whilst additionally gaining 40 yards on his lone speeding try of the season. Now, Williams will once more need to leave out a good portion of the yr, despite the fact that he will a minimum of be in excellent well being whilst sidelined.

“They gave me six games and we left it at that,” Williams stated. “I’m just looking forward to coming back Week 7, getting back with my team out there and playing a game.”