US conducts raid against ISIS fighters in Syria: Official

Three have been killed in the operation, and the U.S. is assessing their identities. There have been no U.S. casualties, in keeping with the respectable.

“The raid resulted in the probable death of a senior ISIS Syria leader and operational planner responsible for planning terror attacks in the Middle East and Europe,” U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) spokesman Joe Buccino advised ABC News in a observation.

Earlier this month, U.S. forces killed an “ISIS senior leader” in a strike in northwest Syria, CENTCOM had introduced.

The army recognized the chief as Khalid ‘Aydd Ahmad Al-Jabouri, who it mentioned used to be chargeable for making plans assaults in Europe and Turkey, and growing ISIS’s management community.

“The death of Khalid ‘Aydd Ahmad al-Jabouri will temporarily disrupt the organization’s ability to plot external attacks,” a unlock from CENTCOM mentioned on the time.

The U.S. has kind of 900 troops in Syria as a part of its effort to defeat ISIS in the area. In fresh years, American forces have killed or captured a number of ISIS leaders in the rustic.

