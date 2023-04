Watch CBS News



Heavy precipitation has led to an abundance of grass and other brush throughout San Francisco, but as the seasons change and the plants die, they become dangerously flammable. To help reduce the risk of fires, City Grazers has unleashed a herd of goats to graze throughout the city and help manage the fire risk. John Blackstone shares the group's story.

