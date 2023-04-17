Johnson County, Texas shooting: One dead after fight at party







JOHNSON COUNTY, Texas — One particular person is dead and a suspect is in custody following a capturing at a party in Johnson County on Saturday night time, officers stated.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office stated that deputies and officials from Joshua and Godley spoke back to an incident the place a male used to be reportedly shot within the face.

Authorities arrived and discovered {that a} fight had damaged out at a party and that an individual have been shot, in step with officers.

The sufferer used to be later pronounced dead, the sheriff’s place of business stated. He has now not but been known.

While main points stay restricted, the sheriff’s place of business stated a suspect used to be known and used to be later arrested. He faces fees of kidnapping, evading in a car and evading on foot.

Officials didn't instantly say what led to these fees. The sheriff's place of business added that government be expecting extra fees, together with homicide.

Further information used to be now not launched because the investigation continues.





