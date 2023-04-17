Monday, April 17, 2023
type here...
Texas

No explosives found in Texas Capitol building after bomb threat, evacuation

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
No explosives found in Texas Capitol building after bomb threat, evacuation


Billy Gates and Taylor Girtman

- Advertisement -

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety mentioned no explosive gadgets had been found on the Texas State Capitol after an previous bomb risk evacuated the grounds Sunday afternoon.

Texas DPS despatched an alert got through KXAN in a while after 4 p.m. that mentioned Austin Police Department gained a 911 name from an unknown particular person. The caller mentioned there used to be a pipe bomb on the Capitol.


- Advertisement -

DPS soldiers and bomb-sniffing canines searched the grounds to decide there used to be no explosive found. DPS mentioned an all-clear used to be given at 7:23 p.m.

The Texas Department of Public Safety evacuated the Texas Capitol building after a bomb risk Sunday. (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)
The Texas Department of Public Safety evacuated the Texas Capitol building after a bomb risk Sunday. (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)
The Texas Department of Public Safety evacuated the Texas Capitol building after a bomb risk Sunday. (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

DPS mentioned its Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the incident.

- Advertisement -



tale through Source link

Previous article
US conducts raid against ISIS fighters in Syria: Official
Next article
Johnny Davis’s year of growth for Wizards came with plenty of pain

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks