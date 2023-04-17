No explosives found in Texas Capitol building after bomb threat, evacuation

- Advertisement -

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety mentioned no explosive gadgets had been found on the Texas State Capitol after an previous bomb risk evacuated the grounds Sunday afternoon.

Texas DPS despatched an alert got through KXAN in a while after 4 p.m. that mentioned Austin Police Department gained a 911 name from an unknown particular person. The caller mentioned there used to be a pipe bomb on the Capitol.





DPS soldiers and bomb-sniffing canines searched the grounds to decide there used to be no explosive found. DPS mentioned an all-clear used to be given at 7:23 p.m.

The Texas Department of Public Safety evacuated the Texas Capitol building after a bomb risk Sunday. (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

DPS mentioned its Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the incident.