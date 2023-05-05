Undrafted receiver signed by 49ers after posting impressive highlight tape that goes viral

Isaiah Winstead, a former receiver at East Carolina, made up our minds to take issues into his personal palms following a disappointing 2023 NFL Draft weekend, by posting a highlight video on his Twitter web page after going undrafted and no longer receiving an undrafted loose agent be offering right away after the draft.

Winstead’s endurance paid off, with the highlight tape receiving 4.6 million perspectives and catching the attention of the San Francisco 49ers, who signed him previous this week. Winstead will now fight for a roster spot after being invited to the workforce’s rookie minicamp.

Winstead’s adventure to the NFL incorporated stops at 3 other schools, beginning his profession at Norfolk State prior to moving to Toledo and in the end finishing up at East Carolina, the place he stuck 88 passes for 1,085 yards and 6 touchdowns all through his lone season with the Pirates.

At 6-foot-4 and 210 kilos, Winstead’s bodily equipment give him a puncher’s probability at making an NFL roster this season. His choice and endurance following the draft will most probably building up his odds at having a a hit profession in professional soccer.