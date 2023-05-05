Previewing the Kentucky Derby, plus detailing a shocking college baseball betting scandal





Good morning! Today, the highlight is on the Golden State Warriors. In Game 1, the Lakers proved that they’d a championship-caliber 2d big name as Anthony Davis ruled the court docket. In Game 2, the Warriors additionally demonstrated that they may get the activity achieved with out a monster night time from their largest big name.

With Stephen Curry most commonly serving as a distributor, Klay Thompson erupted for 30 issues, and the Golden State Warriors evened the Lakers sequence at 1-1 with a 127-100 victory. Thompson went 8-11 on 3-pointers, his 6th profession playoff sport with a minimum of 8 threes,



