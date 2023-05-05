Dave Portnoy fears firing host Ben Mintz may be a ‘death blow’ for Barstool Sports

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Dave Portnoy has published that he fears the firing of former host Ben Mintz may had been a ‘dying blow’ for Barstool Sports because the inventory worth of mum or dad corporate Penn Entertainment continues to dwindle after a high-volume of backlash.

The 46-year-old shared an explanatory video on Twitter on Wednesday with regard to Mintz’s axing from the ‘Wake Up Mintzy display’. Mintz used to be fired on May 3 for pronouncing a racial slur whilst studying lyrics of a rap track on a reside circulation on May 1.

‘By the best way for everyone pronouncing Barstool is lifeless to them I knew this is able to occur,’ Portnoy first wrote on Wednesday. ‘I stated it is so towards the whole lot we stand for that it will be a dying blow.

- Advertisement -

‘Penn understood this. They nonetheless did it. That’s how nervous they had been of regulators who function with out a impunity.’

Portnoy in the past claimed that he did the whole lot in his energy to take a look at to stay Mintz on board together with the backing of Barstool CEO Erika Nardini and ‘Barstool Big Cat’ Dan Katz. Ultimately, Penn made up our minds to head in some other route.

Dave Portnoy, 46, admitted to being a ‘sell-out’ on Twitter after backlash on Ben Mintz’s firing

By the best way for everyone pronouncing Barstool is lifeless to them I knew this is able to occur. I stated it is so towards the whole lot we stand for that it will be a dying blow. Penn understood this. They nonetheless did it. That’s how nervous they had been of regulators who function with out a impunity — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) May 3, 2023

Penn Entertainment, which owns Barstool Sports, has observed its inventory worth in unfastened fall this week

Ben Mintz used to be fired on May 1 after pronouncing a racial slur in a rap lyric on a reside circulation for Barstool

One of a number of causes for Mintz’s departure from the logo is said to issues related to regulatory playing licenses being stripped from the corporate far and wide the United States.

On Wednesday, Portnoy hit again at critics calling him a ‘sell-out’ after he stayed on following Mintz’s choice to be fired through Penn.

‘So I were given each Tom, Dick and Harry since this Mintzy factor pronouncing, ”pres’, you’re a sell-out. Hey pres’, you bought out,” the Barstools founder stated, admitting to the labels given to him on-line.

‘You’re simply figuring that out? I began a corporate and I f***ing bought it the f*** out. Made masses of thousands and thousands, made thousands and thousands for everyone that grinded. Yeah we bought the f*** out as a result of that’s what you do while you’re an entrepreneur.

‘You get started this little corporate you dream in the future and also you promote it the f*** out. Still way this choice sucks. I hate it, it makes me wish to puke.

‘But bet what, after I bought out, a couple phrases, a couple issues may be very transparent: you assert these items, the ones choices are now not mine. I will’t offer protection to you, you understand why, as a result of I bought out.

Penn Entertainment CEO Jay Snowden made the overall name on Mintz’s firing

Quick Update I’m in excellent spirits. I’m def an fool however I’m additionally a resilient one. Will have a lengthy video the next day thanking everybody. Way approach too thankful to be too down. — Mintzy (@BarstoolMintzy) May 3, 2023

Penn Entertainment bought 36 p.c of Barstool Sports from The Chernin Group throughout the pandemic in early 2020. The acquisition value $163million earlier than the rest of the corporate used to be bought for an additional $388M in February 2023.

Mintz has apologized since his firing on May 1 earlier than sharing an replace on Twitter, two days later.

‘I’m in excellent spirits,’ he wrote. ‘I’m def an fool however I’m a resilient one. Will have a lengthy video the next day thanking everybody. Way approach too thankful to be too down.’

Portnoy added that even if he does not consider Penn CEO Jay Snowden on his choice to fireplace Mintz, he had no keep watch over at the ultimate name to sack his colleague.

Barstool used to be based in 2003 through Portnoy as a unfastened sports activities and playing newspaper. It is now a virtual platform that covers sports activities, way of life, and leisure with greater than 200 million fans.