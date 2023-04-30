UGA QB Stetson Bennett drafted to Los Angeles Rams









Stetson Bennett, the two-time nationwide championship-winning quarterback from Georgia, has been decided on through the Los Angeles Rams within the fourth around of the NFL draft, turning into the workforce’s first quarterback pick out since Coach Sean McVay joined in 2017. The Rams obviously consider within the quirky quarterback, regardless of his criticisms, as he’s identified for profitable video games and making giant throws when it issues. Bennett will sign up for former Georgia signal-caller, Matthew Stafford, who’s below contract with the workforce for the following 4 seasons.

The 25-year-old Bennett’s not going trail from junior faculty to collegiate luck has been extensively documented. His distinctive adventure to this level has brought about a lot debate about his NFL possible, however the Rams have proven a robust trust in his talents. Standing at simply 5-foot-11, Bennett’s measurable skills do not fit up with different best possibilities, however his luck speaks for itself. - Advertisement - The Rams have now not drafted a quarterback since Jared Goff in 2016. Last season, the workforce struggled with backup quarterbacks, John Wolford and Bryce Perkins, due to a deficient offensive line after Stafford used to be injured. Even waiver-wire pickup, Baker Mayfield, used to be known as upon out of desperation to fill in for the workforce. Bennett will probably be returning to SoFi Stadium, the positioning of his moment nationwide championship win, the place he led the Bulldogs to a 65-7 victory over TCU. He may also be teammates with Steve Avila, the Rams’ second-round variety and previous Horned Frogs guard. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries