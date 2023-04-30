Monday, May 1, 2023
Ed Sheeran will kick off tour at Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater

Ed Sheeran will kick off tour at Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater


Clearwater in Pinellas County, Florida has been printed as the primary forestall of Ed Sheeran’s “- Tour” (pronounced “Subtract Tour”) in North America, all through which he will carry out songs from his newest album, Subtract, which is ready to be launched on May 5. The display will happen at the Ruth Eckerd Hall on May 19, and will be adopted through a efficiency at Raymond James stadium on May 20, as a part of his “+ – = ÷ x Tour” (pronounced “Mathematics Tour”).

The “- Tour” will include 14 dates throughout North America, with the Ruth Eckerd Hall display being the one live performance in Florida. Those in buying tickets can sign in for Verified Fan on Ticket Master till Sunday, April 30, at 11:59 pm Eastern Time, for an opportunity to shop for tickets.

Click here to sign up for Verified Fan NOW on Ticket Master.


