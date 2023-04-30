Dribble Handoff: Fairleigh Dickinson’s upset, Emoni Bates’ heater lead best moments from 2022-23 season





The 2022-23 school basketball season has come to a detailed, and whilst plans are already underway for the 2023-24 season, it is price taking a second to seem again at the memorable marketing campaign. One of essentially the most hanging issues concerning the season used to be the truth that 3 prior to now unranked groups made it to the Final Four, together with the eventual nationwide champions, UConn. The adventure to the championship used to be a rollercoaster for most of the main groups, with Alabama, Houston, Purdue, and North Carolina all experiencing stumbles after retaining the No. 1 score at other issues all over the season.

In truth, North Carolina entered the season because the top-ranked workforce in line with the AP Top 25 ballot, however they did not even make it to the NCAA Tournament. This set the level for an unheard of prevalence, as no workforce with a No. 1, 2, or 3 seed controlled to achieve the nationwide semifinals.

As we glance again at the season, a couple of standout moments and recollections stand out. For Gary Parrish, it used to be the sight of Dan Hurley, the son and brother of well-known basketball figures, in spite of everything stepping out in their shadow and into the highlight as a championship-winning trainer. Norlander recollects an surprising come across with UConn’s Jordan Hawkins after a devastating loss to Xavier, which ended up offering inspiration for the workforce’s



