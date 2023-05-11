Uber to launch flight booking feature on app in UK

​​Uber will quickly permit consumers to e book aircraft tickets immediately thru its app.

The new feature powered via on-line trip agent Hopper will roll out for customers in the United Kingdom this summer season. Customers can input their vacation spot and trip dates, make a choice their desired flights after which pay immediately on the Uber app. The corporate mentioned customers can be in a position to make a choice their seat assignments in the app on flights with main carriers.

U.Ok. customers can already e book vehicles, buses, trains and boat transportation throughout the app.

Uber headquarters in San Francisco, California, April 27, 2023. David Paul Morris/Bloomberg by means of Getty Images

Uber would no longer say if this system can be introduced in the U.S.

“For now, we’re focused on piloting this ticketing feature in the U.K. and we’ll be closely monitoring customer engagement before we commit to a timeline to expand the feature to other markets,” a spokesperson from Uber instructed ABC News.