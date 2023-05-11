2023 AT&T Byron Nelson picks, odds, predictions, field: Golf expert fades Scottie Scheffler at TPC Craig Ranch

It’s the overall PGA Tour tournament sooner than the season’s subsequent main championship, and a powerful box is ready to tee off Thursday at the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson. Scottie Scheffler, a Dallas resident and the arena’s second-ranked golfer, leads a box that includes 10 of the arena’s most sensible 40. Also teeing off at TPC Craig Ranch is Ok.H. Lee, who has gained each editions of the Byron Nelson at the path in McKinney, Texas. It is among the more uncomplicated assessments at the PGA Tour, and Lee went a blended 51-under par in his two victories. No golfer has gained an tournament 3 instantly occasions since 2011. Hideki Matsuyama, the 2021 Masters champion, and previous Byron Nelson winners Jason Day and Adam Scott additionally will draw numerous consideration. Tyrrell Hatton (No. 17) and Tom Kim (No. 19) are the highest-ranked golfers in the back of Scheffler within the AT&T Byron Nelson 2023 box.

Jordan Spieth was once the second one favourite however needed to withdraw on Monday because of a wrist harm, leaving Scheffler because the transparent +450 favourite in Caesars Sportsbook’s 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson odds. Hatton (+1400), Day (+1800) and Lee (+1800) also are anticipated to be most sensible contenders within the AT&T Byron Nelson 2023 box. Before making any 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson selections, you’ll want to check out the PGA Tour predictions and best bets from SportsLine golf insider Sia Nejad.

Nejad focuses on making a bet and DFS in golfing, amongst different sports activities. He’s had implausible good fortune within the outright marketplace, first-round chief marketplace and making a bet head-to-head matchups. Last week, he had Wyndham Clark amongst his longshot outrights, backing the 75-1 shot sooner than he ruled at Quail Hollow for his first PGA Tour victory.

In 2022, he hit six first-round leaders in a 12-week span whilst peppering in match outrights right through the 12 months. In 2023, Sportsline debuted “The Early Wedge,” and within the first 3 months of the display, he hit two FRLs and 3 outright winners. Nejad additionally had a profitable head-to-head document in 8 of 10 weeks (together with complete match sweeps on head-to-head performs). He was once up greater than 70 gadgets over that three-month span.

Now, Nejad has studied the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson box and has locked in his absolute best bets, most sensible sleepers and favorites to keep away from. You can head to SportsLine now to see all of Nejad’s PGA picks and analysis.

Top 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson expert selections

Scheffler is the most obvious favourite, however Nejad is fading him moderately and banking on any person else to complete on most sensible. The former University of Texas megastar may just retake the No. 1 score, so he’s going to have motivation. He additionally can have some rust. Scheffler hasn’t performed for the reason that RBC Heritage 3 weeks in the past, and he’s going to be curious about making ready for subsequent week’s PGA Championship. His previous two outings were amongst his worst of 2023. Of path, he nonetheless completed T-11 (Masters) and T-10 (RBC), however he may now not run away with this. The worth is “simply too short,” Nejad says.

On the opposite hand, Tom Kim will deliver a tight double-digit payout and appears to be at the verge of a step forward. Nejad says the 20-year-old “is finally starting to round into the form that we witnessed last summer.” Kim already has two PGA Tour victories, with one coming at the Wyndham Championship final August. He’s twenty second in strokes received general, thirteenth in general riding and eleventh in vegetables in legislation. It all comes right down to striking (138th in strokes received). Nejad is aware of that if Kim can get the process performed at the vegetables, he can win any place. See who he is backing at SportsLine.

How to make 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson golfing selections

Nejad has locked in his absolute best bets for the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson and is selecting his longshots, together with person who is available in at virtually 70-1 odds. This golfer has the iron sport to be triumphant at Craig Ranch and has performed smartly in his first two journeys. You can only see the picks at SportsLine.

So which gamers will have to you goal or keep away from for the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson? And which golfer may just deliver an enormous payday of virtually 70-1? Check out the chances under, then visit SportsLine to see Sia Nejad’s top prop picks for the Byron Nelson 2023, all from the expert who is was up more than 70 units in a recent three-month span, and in finding out.

2023 AT&T Byron Nelson odds, box, most sensible contenders

See Nejad’s picks, best bets and predictions here.

Scottie Scheffler +450

Tyrrell Hatton +1400

Jason Day +1800

Ok.H. Lee +1800

Tom Kim +2000

Hideki Matsuyama +2500

Adam Scott +3500

Matt Kuchar +3500

Aaron Wise +4000

Si Woo Kim +4000

Taylor Montgomery +4000

Min Woo Lee +4000

Seamus Power +4500

Maverick McNealy +4500

Tom Hoge +5000

Adam Hadwin +5000

Davis Riley +5500

Byeong Hun An +5500

Stephen Jaeger +6000

Will Gordon +6000

Christian Bezuidenhout +6500

J.J. Spaun +6500

Joseph Bramlett +7500

Brandon Wu +7500

Scott Stallings +8000

Ben Griffin +8000

S.H. Kim +9000

Alex Smalley +9000

Justin Suh +9000

Garrick Higgo +9000

Michael Kim +10000

Davis Thompson +10000

Adam Schenk +10000

Sam Stevens +10000

Mark Hubbard +10000

Mackenzie Hughes +10000

Cameron Champ +10000

Eric Cole +10000

Harry Hall +12500

Robby Shelton +12500

Ryan Palmer +12500

Aaron Rai +12500

Patton Kizzire +12500

Jimmy Walker +12500

Luke List +12500

Trey Mullinax +15000