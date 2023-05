A woman used to be tragically killed on Wednesday morning whilst she used to be drowsing in her Humble-area rental. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the woman used to be hit by a stray bullet that pierced during the bed room wall. Later on, one in every of her neighbors used to be arrested and charged with manslaughter over her loss of life.

The accused, Darius Lewis, is alleged to have fired a pistol at a bunch of other people he believed have been breaking into automobiles at the rental advanced’s parking space. At least one bullet is believed to have penetrated Mefford’s rental wall and hit her whilst she used to be drowsing. Gonzalez expressed his condolences and said that Mefford used to be no longer doing the rest hazardous and her loss of life is a cautionary story of the risks of irresponsible gun use.

Upon arriving in the 14000 block of Woodland Hills Drive at round 6:15 a.m., deputies discovered Mefford’s frame riddled with gunshot wounds. A circle of relatives member found out her useless in her bed. Authorities first of all believed her loss of life may well be associated with gunshots previous that morning in the similar advanced.

Deputies were known as at 2:30 a.m. a few imaginable break-in to parked cars in the advanced’s parking space. Reports of gunfire got here in a while after. Several hours later, deputies apprehended a male, a feminine, and a juvenile in connection to the car burglaries. Only after a couple of hours did government uncover Mefford’s frame.

Gonzalez stated that the investigation indicated that any individual had opened fireplace at the housebreaking suspects sooner than probably the most bullets penetrated the wall and killed Mefford. He additional said that between six and fifteen rounds were fired. According to court docket data, the 2 adults have been arrested and charged with misdemeanor housebreaking of a car, and the person used to be charged with interfering with a public servant’s tasks.

Lewis first of all knowledgeable deputies that he had simplest fired his weapon into the bottom to intimidate the car burglars after they arrived at the scene. However, he used to be taken into custody and interrogated once more when deputies returned close to daybreak. Lewis used to be charged with manslaughter at roughly 5:15 p.m.

Mefford used to be the mum of 3 kids, elderly 2, 5, and eight. Her mom, Sherry Gray, expressed her grief and said that her daughter used to be an improbable mom and her absolute best pal. The Houston Chronicle used to be not able to get admission to charging paperwork associated with Lewis’ arrest.