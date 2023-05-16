Tyler County deputies arrest ‘suspicious’ man Friday

Tyler County deputies arrested a 36-year-old man from Cypress, known as Donnie Feit, on May 12, 2023, when they spotted a “suspicious male” on County Road 2200 whilst patrolling Highway 190 West on the Whitetail Ridge house. Upon wondering Feit, the deputies found out that he had more than one lively warrants for his arrest issued in Harris County. Feit faces fees of prison annoyed attack with a perilous weapon, terroristic danger, and legal trespass.

Currently, Feit is being held on the Tyler County Jail waiting for switch to Harris County Jail, consistent with a Tyler County Sheriff’s Office unlock.

