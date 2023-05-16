Rangers find dead woman in a car at Yellowstone National Park; man arrested

Rangers at Yellowstone National Park made a grim discovery on Saturday once they discovered the frame of a woman within a car lodged in a snowbank on Craig Pass, about 3 miles south of Old Faithful Geyser.

According to a news release from the National Park Service, responding rangers discovered a man status outdoor the car, which was once the topic of “an incident.” The man was once later arrested for drug ownership and visitors offenses.

The National Park Service has now not launched the identities of the ones concerned.

The street between Old Faithful and the West Thumb Geyser Basin was once closed for roughly 24 hours following the incident sooner than reopening on Sunday night time.

An ongoing investigation is being performed by way of the National Park Service, with toughen from the FBI and U.S. Attorney’s place of job, in step with the news unencumber.

