Biden cuts upcoming foreign trip short amid debt ceiling showdown

With time working short to handle the debt ceiling or chance default ,President Joe Biden is slicing his upcoming foreign trip short amid the continuing debt talks, a supply acquainted advised ABC News Tuesday.

Biden is ready to go away Wednesday to fulfill with G-7 leaders in Japan, however will now shuttle again Sunday and now not consult with Papua New Guinea or Australia.

Biden would have change into the primary sitting U.S. president to consult with Papua New Guinea and was once scheduled to enroll in the Quad summit in Australia. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and different Republicans had criticized Biden’s plans to move in another country as lawmakers face a conceivable June 1 default cut-off date.

White House spokesman John Kirby previous Tuesday mentioned they had been “reevaluating” the trip however wired Biden may maintain each foreign and home priorities whilst at the trip.

“He can travel overseas and manage our foreign policy and our defense policy and look after our national security commitments in an important region like the Indo-Pacific and also work with congressional leaders to do the right thing, raise the debt ceiling, avoid default so the United States credibility here at home and overseas is preserved,” Kirby mentioned.

Negotiations at the debt ceiling resumed at 3 p.m. Tuesday when Biden, McCarthy, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell met on the White House.

“We don’t have that much time left. We want to make sure we avoid a default but they’ve got to get serious and they haven’t been serious about any of these negotiations,” McCarthy advised ABC News Senior Congressional Correspondent Rachel Scott on Tuesday forward of the assembly.

Asked about Biden’s global trip, McCarthy mentioned he believes “the American public wants to have an American president focused on American problems and solutions.”

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris host Congressional leaders, together with, from left, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries for a gathering about elevating the debt prohibit within the Oval Office on the White House on May 16, 2023. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, on Tuesday referred to as on Biden to cancel his trip altogether.

“He can’t fly halfway around the globe just as negotiations are gaining momentum,” Cornyn mentioned.

Biden’s time table is not the one factor because the House is ready to be out of the city beginning May 26 and can go back on June 5, whilst the Senate shall be clear of May 22 to May 29, consistent with tentative schedules.

Adding force forward of Tuesday’s debt ceiling summit, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen mentioned the commercial surprise that will consequence from an exceptional default “could lead to a recession.”

“It’s essential Congress act as soon as possible,” she mentioned as she delivered remarks in downtown Washington, mentioning they are already seeing “the impacts of brinkmanship” and “default would generate an economic catastrophe.”

Yellen has many times warned the U.S. may default in early June, in all probability once June 1, despite the fact that the precise date stays unsure.

Yellen wrote Monday in a letter to McCarthy the Treasury was once already seeing adversarial affects at the economic system as negotiations proceed — together with larger borrowing prices — and extra hurt may come if lawmakers wait till the general hour to strike a deal.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks throughout a news convention on the Treasury Department in Washington, April 11, 2023. Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters, FILE

Schumer additionally laid out conceivable penalties of a default.

“If you want to own a home, default would take that dream and run it through the shredder. If you want to protect your 401(k), default would rob you of your livelihood,” Schumer mentioned.

The so-called “Big Five” ultimate met every week in the past to speak debt ceiling, a gathering that ended and not using a motion towards a deal. Staff-level conversations have endured since then between the management and congressional leaders.

Biden and Democrats have insisted Republicans take default off the desk, and separate the debt ceiling from the 2024 price range. Republicans, then again, have mentioned they have accomplished their process by way of passing the Limit, Save, Grow Act ultimate month to lift the debt ceiling and enact deep spending cuts.

Possible spaces of settlement on price range talks come with clawing again billions of bucks in unspent COVID-19 aid and reforming the allowing procedure for power tasks, assets accustomed to the talks advised ABC News.

President Joe Biden holds a gathering at the debt prohibit with, from left, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Vice President Kamala Harris, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, within the Oval Office of the White House, May 16, 2023. Saul Loeb/AFP by means of Getty Images

Schumer mentioned Tuesday the fiscal talks “are separate but simultaneous to our responsibility to avoid default.”

“Democrats will not use the threat of default to get what we want,” Schumer mentioned at the Senate ground. “Nobody should use default as a hostage.”

McConnell, in the meantime, mentioned it is as much as Biden to “pretend the last election didn’t happen or sit down with the speaker and deal responsibly with out nation’s test.”

“Time is of the essence, of the essence. So for the second time, i’ll be glad to sit in at the white house to support speaker McCarthy and to urge President Biden to start operating in reality,” McConnell endured.

Biden mentioned over the weekend he remained “optimistic” all sides be capable to come to an answer.

“I really believe there is a desire on their part as well as ours to reach an agreement” he mentioned throughout a motorcycle trip in Delaware. “I think we’ll be able to do it.”

But McCarthy on Monday downplayed any indicators of growth, telling ABC News all sides had been “nowhere near coming to a conclusion.”

“I don’t think we’re in a good place,” McCarthy later mentioned throughout a pro-police press convention. “I know we’re not.”

ABC News’ Allison Pecorin and John Parkinson contributed to this record.