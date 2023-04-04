Wednesday, April 5, 2023
Sportscricket

Twitter reactions: Sai Sudharsan, David Miller steer Gujarat Titans to an impressive win over Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023

By accuratenewsinfo
In Match 7 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, the Gujarat Titans (GT) defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) on the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday. The Titans gained the toss and elected to bowl first. The Delhi Capitals had a rocky get started, dropping early wickets, with David Warner being the highest scorer, contributing 37 runs off 32 balls.

However, the middle-order batsmen Axar Patel and Sarfaraz Khan helped the group get well, scoring 36 and 30 runs, respectively. The Titans bowlers, led through Mohammed Shami and Rashid Khan, controlled to prohibit the Capitals to a complete of 162/8 in 20 overs.

In reaction, the Gujarat Titans have been in a place of trouble after dropping 3 wickets for 54. Then Sai Sudharsan took price and bailed his aspect out of bother, thank you to an important partnerships with Vijay Shankar and David Miller.

Sudharsan used to be the highest scorer for the Titans with an impressive 62 runs off 48 balls. Miller additionally performed an important function in the Titans’ victory, scoring 31 runs off simply 16 balls. Anrich Nortje being the one bowler to take a couple of wicket for the Capitals because the Titans chased down the objective in simply 18.1 overs, profitable the fit through 6 wickets.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

