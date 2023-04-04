Twitter reactions: Sai Sudharsan, David Miller steer Gujarat Titans to an impressive win over Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023

In Match 7 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, the Gujarat Titans (GT) defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) on the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday. The Titans gained the toss and elected to bowl first. The Delhi Capitals had a rocky get started, dropping early wickets, with David Warner being the highest scorer, contributing 37 runs off 32 balls.

However, the middle-order batsmen Axar Patel and Sarfaraz Khan helped the group get well, scoring 36 and 30 runs, respectively. The Titans bowlers, led through Mohammed Shami and Rashid Khan, controlled to prohibit the Capitals to a complete of 162/8 in 20 overs.

In reaction, the Gujarat Titans have been in a place of trouble after dropping 3 wickets for 54. Then Sai Sudharsan took price and bailed his aspect out of bother, thank you to an important partnerships with Vijay Shankar and David Miller.

Sudharsan used to be the highest scorer for the Titans with an impressive 62 runs off 48 balls. Miller additionally performed an important function in the Titans’ victory, scoring 31 runs off simply 16 balls. Anrich Nortje being the one bowler to take a couple of wicket for the Capitals because the Titans chased down the objective in simply 18.1 overs, profitable the fit through 6 wickets.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Double pride for @gujarat_titans 🙌🙌

They win their 2nd consecutive sport of #TATAIPL 2023 and transfer to the highest of the Points Table. Scorecard – https://t.co/tcVIlEJ3bC#DCvGT pic.twitter.com/WTZbIZTQmm — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 4, 2023

Gujarat Titans whilst chasing in IPL: Mats – 11

Won – 10

Lost – 1 Out of the ten a success chases, 8 instances they gained in the overall over. #GTvDC #TATAIPL2023 — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) April 4, 2023

Back to again wins for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023. Defending champions proceed to dominate the league. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 4, 2023

Our first #IPL2023 fit at house ends in defeat, however we’re thankful for all of the reinforce from our enthusiasts. #YehHaiNayiDilli #DCvGT pic.twitter.com/R8YBTCf1Md — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 4, 2023

Sai Sudarshan – made it large in the TNPL, and is now making his mark in the IPL too. Has obviously cemented his position with the way in which he is proven up in the 2 video games. Terrific nowadays with how he settled issues down and is accelerating now. Pure, younger ability 🔥 — Siddarth Srinivas (@sidhuwrites) April 4, 2023

Sai Baba trending. Sai Sudarshan Batting. Prithvi Shaw in the opposition. #GTvsDC were given attention-grabbing all unexpected. — Himanshu Pareek (@Sports_Himanshu) April 4, 2023

Sai Sudarshan seemed just right in the primary fit too, he is performed an superb innings of 62* from 48 balls for Gujarat in opposition to Delhi this night. The Titans have now gained each suits, an elite aspect chasing totals they usually glance nice for protecting champions 👏👏 #IPL2023 — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) April 4, 2023

This is an appreciation tweet for every other indian younger ability Sai Sudarshan 👏 #DCvsGT pic.twitter.com/PokWD75TKU — Sir BoiesX 🕯 (@BoiesX45) April 4, 2023

Ashwin’s tweet on Sai Sudarshan in 2021. And but CSK did not trouble even making an attempt for him. GT purchased him for 20 lakhs! https://t.co/Zq9GqOMX0R — Ramesh (@rmshnt27) April 4, 2023

Sai Sudarshan !! What a participant 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ADgxnTbWdL — V I P E R™ (@VIPERoffl) April 4, 2023