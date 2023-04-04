BRADENTON, FL — A 14-year-old Sugg Middle School pupil faces fees after threatening to carry a bomb to college and kill two college workers, consistent with a Bradenton Police Department news free up.

The unnamed pupil made the risk Monday night time in an Instagram video chat, which used to be observed by way of a couple of scholars. The threats had been reported to police round 11:30 p.m.

The teenager and his folks had been contacted at their house over night time, police stated. He admitted to creating the risk and stated it used to be a comic story.

“However, such threats are taken seriously and as a result, the 14-year-old has been charged with making a false report concerning planting a bomb, an explosive, or a weapon of mass destruction, or concerning the use of firearms in a violent manner (F.S.S. 790.163), a second-degree felony,” the company stated.

Extra officials had been at Sugg Middle School on Tuesday, along with the college useful resource officer ceaselessly assigned to the college.

Anyone with information on this case is requested to touch the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9300 or Detective Jay Gow at 941-932-9373 or [email protected]

To stay nameless and eligible for a money praise of as much as $3,000, name Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS) or ship an nameless e-tip via manateecrimestoppers.com.