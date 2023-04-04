Premier League form table after Chelsea draw with Liverpool

We’re nearing the tip of 1 strange Premier League season.
There had been a number of video games performed on Tuesday night time, with maximum eyes firmly on Chelsea’s drab 0-0 draw with Liverpool at Stamford Bridge.
Here’s how the form table appears to be like following the most recent set of effects.
|
Position
|
Team
|
Won
|
Drawn
|
Lost
|
Points
|
1
|
Arsenal
|
6
|
0
|
0
|
18
|
2
|
Man City
|
5
|
1
|
0
|
16
|
3
|
Aston Villa
|
5
|
1
|
0
|
16
|
4
|
Brighton
|
3
|
2
|
1
|
11
|
5
|
Tottenham
|
3
|
2
|
1
|
11
|
6
|
Leeds
|
3
|
1
|
2
|
10
|
7
|
Newcastle
|
3
|
1
|
2
|
10
|
8
|
Brentford
|
2
|
3
|
1
|
9
|
9
|
Liverpool
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
8
|
10
|
West Ham
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
8
|
11
|
Chelsea
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
8
|
12
|
Man Utd
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
8
|
13
|
Fulham
|
2
|
1
|
3
|
7
|
14
|
Everton
|
1
|
3
|
2
|
6
|
15
|
Bournemouth
|
2
|
0
|
4
|
6
|
16
|
Southampton
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
5
|
17
|
Wolves
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
5
|
18
|
Crystal Palace
|
1
|
1
|
4
|
4
|
19
|
Nottingham Forest
|
0
|
2
|
4
|
2
|
20
|
Leicester
|
0
|
1
|
5
|
1
As discussed, Tuesday’s premier motion got here from Stamford Bridge as Chelsea and Liverpool performed out a fourth successive 0-0 draw. Their mid-table positions within the total table are mirrored in that of the form one.
Elsewhere, Brighton‘s overdue UEFA Champions League push persisted with a 2-0 victory at suffering Bournemouth, emerging into the form table’s best 4 and strengthening their cling on 6th position. Gary O’Neil’s facet stay within the relegation zone.
Leicester‘s depressing run persisted with a overdue 2-1 loss at house to high-flying Aston Villa, who’re best in the back of second-placed Man City within the form table via distinctive feature of target distinction and feature climbed right into a Europa Conference League spot. The Foxes are caught in nineteenth and are up in opposition to it within the battle to overcome the drop, posting the worst file during the last 5 video games.
Their opponents within the East Midlands, Nottingham Forest, don’t seem to be faring significantly better although. Steve Cooper is underneath huge drive after they fell 2-1 to Leeds at Elland Road, throwing away a one-goal merit. Javi Gracia’s Whites are as much as thirteenth within the standings, and somewhat surpisingly have the sixth-best file during the last six video games.