Trump indictment: Viral video of Joe Biden shared out of context

An older video clip of President Joe Biden is getting used to falsely declare the president mentioned he performed a task in Donald Trump’s indictment.

On April 4, Donald Trump pleaded now not accountable to 34 legal counts of falsifying trade data. Trump’s arraignment got here more or less per week after a Manhattan grand jury voted to indict the previous president.

- Advertisement - In the time between Trump’s indictment and arraignment, a video clip of President Joe Biden garnered tens of millions of perspectives. In the video clip, Biden can also be heard pronouncing: “We’ll just have to demonstrate that he will not take power … if he does run, making sure he – under legitimate efforts of our Constitution – does not become the next president again.”

A video with greater than 4 million perspectives says: “And there it is – he said the quiet part out loud. Biden all but confirmed that his team is coordinating these Trump indictments to ‘stop Trump from taking power again.’”

pic.twitter.com/sQueNcf0iD — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) April 3, 2023

THE QUESTION

- Advertisement - Did Biden say his management is the use of the indictment to verify Trump does now not turn into the following president?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

- Advertisement - No, Biden didn’t say his management is the use of the indictment to verify Trump does now not turn into the following president. The video is outdated and being shared out of context.

WHAT WE FOUND

The video clip is actual, however it’s being shared out of context.

Biden made the ones feedback on Nov. 9, 2022 right through a press convention when he used to be answering questions forward of his shuttle to Asia for the G-20 Summit. Reporters requested him about conversations he’d had with different international leaders about Trump’s plan to run for president in 2024.

VERIFY discovered the unique video the use of InVid, a video forensics device, and used RevEye to opposite symbol seek person frames from the clip.

NBC News used to be one news outlet that posted Biden’s complete press convention on Nov. 9, 2022. The portion the place Biden makes the remark proven within the viral post begins about 25 mins into the clicking convention.

A reporter asks Biden: “The entire genesis of that conversation was tied to your predecessor [Trump], who is about to launch another campaign so how do you reassure them [other world leaders at the G20 Summit], if that is the reason for their questioning, that the former president will not return, that his political movement which is still very strong uh we’ll now once again take power in the United States?”

Biden then says: “We’ll just have to demonstrate that he will not take power … if he does run, making sure he – under legitimate efforts of our Constitution – does not become the next president again.”

The Hill, a news outlet that covers politics and Washington D.C., also reported on Biden’s feedback in November. C-SPAN also carried coverage of the clicking convention.

At the time, Trump had now not but introduced he used to be operating for president once more — Trump introduced that on Nov. 16. He additionally had now not but been indicted in New York.

As of April 4, the White House has now not made a public remark referring to Trump’s indictment.

Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre informed newshounds that “our focus right now is on the American people,” and used to be noncommittal when requested whether or not Biden used to be following the news.