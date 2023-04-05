Tuesday Trivia: Zendaya did her own Make-up for NMACC event in Mumbai







`Euphoria` superstar Zendaya made her first shuttle to India just lately to grace the star-studded opening event at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center (NMACC). She was once in Mumbai in conjunction with her boyfriend actor Tom Holland. The two have labored in combination in the movies `Spider-Man: Now Way Home` and Spider-Man: Homecoming` The couple attended day 2 of the outlet event.

Zendaya made a shocking look in a saree created by way of dressmaker Rahul Mishra. Zendaya`s longtime stylist Law Roach was once additionally provide with her for the particular type show off. But did you realize that for the event Zendaya did her own make-up? A fan took to Twitter to proportion her dialog with Zendaya.

The screenshot displays the enthusiasts dialog with Zendaya on Instagram, She instructed Zendaya, “You looked absolutely stunning in your saree (red heart emoji) hope you are enjoying your time in India!” The subsequent message says, “Did you do your own makeup? If so – it looks amazing (heart eyes emoji).” Zendaya reportedly answered again, “Yes I did.”

This isn’t the primary time that Zendaya has finished her own make up for an event. In 2022, for the Oscars, Zendaya shared on her Instagram tales, “Every now and then I do my own beat and then I switched up the eye.”

After her look at NMACC, Zendaya had shared an image of herself posing with her stylist and wrote, “Such an exquisite night, fortunate I were given to proportion with my family members (crimson center emoji).

She publish a separate image thanking Rahul and added, “Thank you @rahulmishra_7 for your stunning creations, it was an honor for us to wear your work yet again (red heart emoji).”

Tom and Zendaya left India on Monday after spending the weekend in town.

Meanwhile, at the paintings entrance, Zendaya will likely be noticed in the 3rd season of the hit display `Euphoria`. She may even go back as Chani in the sequel `Dune: Part Two` with Timothée Chalamet.





