Strong quake rattles Panama’s coast; no reports of damage

PANAMA CITY — A robust 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck Tuesday off Panama’s Pacific coast close to the city of Boca Chica.

The U.S. Geological Survey stated the quake hit at 5:18 native time (22:18 UTC) and its epicenter used to be about 44 miles (71 kilometers) south of Boca Chica. The earthquake took place at a intensity of 8 miles (13 kilometers).

Panama’s civil protection place of business stated there have been no rapid reports of damages. But the place of business stated the quake used to be felt on within reach Coiba Island.

National Civil Defense Director Carlos Rumbo instructed native press that his place of business had now not gained reports of damage or accidents, however used to be proceeding to test with other folks within the provinces alongside the Pacific coast.