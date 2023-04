(*34*)



Watch CBS News



- Advertisement - Former President Donald Trump appeared in a New York City courtroom Tuesday, where he pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. The allegations are in connection to payments to three people, including a $130,000 hush money payment made by Trump’s attorney, Michael Cohen, to adult film star Stormy Daniels. Scott MacFarlane reports from Manhattan. - Advertisement - - Advertisement - Be the first to know Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting. Not Now

Turn On