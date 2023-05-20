Transgender Texan, family start new life in New Zealand





Lauren Rodriguez has introduced her transfer from the Austin space subsequent month and has a prohibit of 20 bins to close up the issues that topic maximum to her. Among the pieces she is packing up are dozens of collectible figurines she has amassed since formative years, which is able to make her new house really feel extra acquainted. She spoke to KXAN from the non permanent condo the place she is recently staying briefly. Last 12 months, she mentioned her “dream home” being put available on the market, which after all offered in April 2023. This sale lets in Rodriguez to depart Texas, most likely for just right, and reunite together with her transgender son, Greyson.

Rodriguez’s son flew over 7,000 miles from Texas to New Zealand previous this 12 months to start out nursing faculty there. Speaking concerning the transfer, Greyson printed the comfort he felt when arriving in a rustic the place he not felt threatened. “As soon as I just got out of the airport, it felt just so much better to not feel in danger anymore,” he stated. New Zealand is very accepting of trans other people, with insurance policies similar to a legislation handed in 2021 making it more straightforward for other people to switch the intercourse on their start certificate.

This transfer comes after years of Rodriguez and Greyson going to the Texas Capitol to combat towards expenses that attempted to limit their rights, together with the kind of well being care that Greyson may just obtain and the sports activities groups he may just play on. Despite their activism and that of alternative households and LGBTQ+ advocates, the Texas House and Senate have authorized two new expenses that prohibit the rights of transgender Texans. Senate Bill 14 prohibits any transgender Texan underneath the age of 18 from receiving puberty-blocking drugs, hormone remedies or surgical procedures to help in their transition. Additionally, Senate Bill 15 calls for transgender athletes to just compete on collegiate sports activities groups that align with their intercourse assigned at start.

Rodriguez and her son have joined others who’re leaving Texas because of the expanding hostility in opposition to the LGBTQ+ group in the state. The pair hope that state leaders will rethink the affect in their selections and the impact they’re having on households. Greyson advises different households who stay in Texas with transgender children to cover their identification or transfer to a more secure position. “If you can leave the country, I’d definitely suggest doing that — whatever you can do,” he stated. His family has run out of hope that issues will alternate in Texas, and they do not wish to be there when it will get worse. His mom plans to start a graduate program in New Zealand as soon as she arrives.