NBA considering changing All-Star Game format back to East vs. West, per report

The National Basketball Association (NBA) is considering reverting to the Eastern Conference vs. Western Conference format for the All-Star Game as a substitute of the use of the participant draft, which has been in use for the previous six seasons. According to Shams Charania and Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic, the league and the gamers’ affiliation have agreed to talk about how to building up the extent of competitiveness within the exhibition sport as a part of a brand new collective bargaining settlement. Changes to the sport is also carried out as early as subsequent season.

Although the participant draft is entertaining, the sport has lacked aggressive spirit, drawing the ire of lovers. Currently, the format comes to gamers from every convention who obtain essentially the most fan votes running as captains and drafting groups from the rest gamers classified as starters and reserves, without reference to convention association. Going back to the convention vs. convention format may just doubtlessly encourage extra pageant amongst gamers all the way through the All-Star Game.

The 2023 All-Star Game, particularly, was once criticized for the loss of participant effort. Michael Malone, head trainer of the Denver Nuggets, who coached Team LeBron, referred to as it the “worst basketball game ever played.” Malone was once no longer the one one that expressed dissatisfaction with the lackluster efficiency. Boston Celtics ahead Jaylen Brown additionally mentioned, “We got to figure out how to make the game a little bit more competitive.”

The NBA’s gamers and coaches themselves have publicly stated that the All-Star Game wishes development. Hopefully, the league can determine and make adjustments to support the product quickly.