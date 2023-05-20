Survivor of Mexico car crash received medical device to help her walk again

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A 13-year-old lady from Wimauma, Jasmin Cervantes-Garcia, who suffered severe accidents in a car crash closing June has received a brand new medical device to help her walk again. The crash killed her folks and grandparents, leaving her as the only real survivor in June of 2022, whilst they’d been visiting circle of relatives in Mexico.

On Friday, The Freedom to Walk Foundation offered Jasmin with a medical device known as a “Bioness.” She has a medical situation known as foot drop that the device can beef up.

“By purchasing a device called a Bioness, it’s a small electronic device that fits around the bottom of your knee and stimulates the nerves to give you that ability to use your foot again. There’s a syndrome called foot drop where your nerves won’t let your foot raise properly to walk and this device stimulates those nerves to make that proper motion possible,” mentioned Lisa Jordan, a board member with the Freedom to Walk Foundation.

Thanks to donations from the group, the $5,500 device was once made to be had to Jasmin. Dozens of other folks collected to watch her obtain the device. The team additionally arranged a Designer Bag Jukebox Bingo, permitting members an opportunity to win a clothier bag and lift cash for the Freedom to Walk Foundation.

“It’s unlike your traditional bingo, where they don’t call out numbers. They play snippets of songs and give you the title and you find the song on your card,” mentioned Jordan.

ABC Action News has been following Jasmin’s adventure because the starting. Last June, she was once flown through air ambulance from Mexico to Tampa after which hospitalized prior to being transferred to a rehabilitation heart in Jacksonville.

“It was an everyday thing, three to four, sometimes five hours a day of just constant rehab training, walking, moving, learning how to talk, learning how to hold a pencil, learning how to communicate with words, simple words,” mentioned Cindy Garcia, Jasmin’s aunt.

The group has additionally helped Jasmin’s restoration via a GoFundMe web page. Her circle of relatives expresses their gratitude for the affection and enhance.

Jasmin is now again to her house in Wimauma. She attends outpatient rehabilitation at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital.

“She’s here for a reason. I’ve always said that since day one; she’s here for a reason,” mentioned Garcia.

“It’s been a journey and she’s a fighter; she made it and she’s here,” added her aunt.

To be informed extra in regards to the Freedom to Walk Foundation, click here.

To help with serving to the circle of relatives, click here.