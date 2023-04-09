Tottenham Could Make Move For “Fantastic” Manager

Tottenham Hotspur creating a transfer for Brendan Rodgers would not be a wonder, however his appointment would no longer pass down smartly with the supporters, consistent with journalist Ryan Taylor.





Who may just Tottenham appoint as new supervisor?

- Advertisement -

Tottenham have recognized plenty of objectives to exchange Antonio Conte, and they have got now set their attractions firmly on Julian Nagelsmann, cementing the previous Bayern Munich boss as their primary goal, as according to Football Insider.

FootballFanCast VIDEO OF THE DAYSCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

However, having just lately been sacked via Leicester City, Rodgers has additionally emerged as a possible possibility for Spurs, with Michail Antonio pronouncing the Northern Irishman could be an “unbelievable” appointment and claiming “it would definitely work.”

- Advertisement -

Alan Hutton has steered Tottenham enthusiasts “would love” the 50-year-old to take over as supervisor, because of his sexy logo of soccer, alternatively Taylor has an excessively other standpoint, whilst he has just lately relayed to GiveMeSport.

- Advertisement -

The journalist hinted that Spurs may just appoint the previous Leicester boss when requested in their possibilities, however he additionally says it would not be standard on account of the Foxes’ critical drop off.

Taylor defined:

“It wouldn’t surprise you, but I think Brendan’s stock has fallen so drastically in the past 18 months and I think that would be an appointment that wouldn’t be received well at Tottenham, even though it probably would have been a decent move. It wasn’t long ago when he was at Leicester and flying, back-to-back fifth finishes and an FA Cup; because of that, the likes of Arsenal and Newcastle we’re looking at him. It’s crazy how football changes; it’s such a fickle sport because, suddenly, nobody’s interested in Brendan Rodgers.”

Should Tottenham appoint Brendan Rodgers?

Man City boss Pep Guardiola has praised the chief as “top quality“, and he has indisputably earned that description with a few of his achievements all the way through his profession.

While good fortune is anticipated as supervisor of Celtic, the Carnlough-born supervisor gained the league in emphatic type, gathering a fantastic 106 issues within the 2016-17 season.

That stated, Rodgers left Leicester within the relegation zone upon his sacking, regardless of having avid gamers like James Maddison and Harvey Barnes at his disposal, which shall be an actual fear for chairman Daniel Levy.

As such, Tottenham must as a substitute center of attention on different choices this summer season, and Nagelsmann, who was once hailed for his “elite coaching” all the way through his time with RB Leipzig could be an excessively thrilling appointment, must they arrange to overcome Chelsea, who’re additionally interested, to his signature,