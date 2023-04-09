Sunday, April 9, 2023
Abortion pill order latest contentious ruling by Texas judge | News

In 2021, he ordered that the policy be reinstated in response to a lawsuit filed by the states of Texas and Missouri. The U.S. Supreme Court overruled him and said that the Biden administration could end the policy, which it did last August. But in December Kacsmaryk ruled that the administration failed to follow federal rulemaking guidelines when terminating the practice, an issue that the Supreme Court didn’t address.

He has additionally dominated that permitting minors to procure loose delivery keep an eye on with out parental consent at federally funded clinics violated parental rights and Texas legislation.

In other cases, he has ruled that the Biden administration wrongly interpreted part of the Affordable Care Act as prohibiting health care providers from discriminating against people because of their sexual orientation or gender identity. And he sided with Texas in ruling against Biden administration guidance that said employers can’t block workers from using a bathroom consistent with their gender identity.

In some other case — introduced by states difficult a Department of Labor rule — the Justice Department lately attempted to get the case moved out of his district, writing in a courtroom submitting that “there is no apparent reason—other than judge shopping” that explains why the lawsuit was filed in Amarillo. In denying the bid to move the case, Kacsmaryk wrote that the law “does not require the Court to guess as to Plaintiffs’ subjective motivations for choosing” to report there.

