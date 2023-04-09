Florida teen homicides: Sheriff announces arrests

(CNN) Two juveniles had been arrested and a 3rd is being sought in reference to the recent shooting deaths of 3 space youngsters within the Central Florida neighborhood, Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods stated Friday.

Investigators consider that the sufferers have been concerned with burglaries and robberies, and each the sufferers and the suspects have been allegedly affiliated with legal gangs, Woods stated.

Robert Le’Andrew Robinson, 17, and Christopher De’l Atkins, 12, had been arrested and charged with first-degree homicide, Marion County Sheriff’s Office stated. The 3rd suspect, Tahj Brewton, 16, remains to be at huge.





“Basically, in simple terms there is no honor among thieves,” Woods stated at a press convention. “And at some point, these three individuals turned on our three victims and murdered them.”

Woods stated the suspects left in the back of a path of proof.

“Not only are the victims juveniles, but the murderers are juveniles as well,” Woods stated.

The Marion County State Attorney’s place of work is reviewing whether or not the suspects will likely be attempted as adults, Woods stated.

The place of work plans to “aggressively pursue the prosecution of all defendants responsible for these heinous crimes,” Walter Forgie, Marion County Chief Assistant State Attorney, advised CNN in a remark.

“We are in constant communication with Sheriff Woods and his detectives regarding this horrible crime,” he stated. “Given that there is a remaining suspect that has not yet been apprehended, we are limited in what we can publicly comment on at this time.”

On March 30, 16-year-old Layla Silvernail was once discovered at the facet of a highway within the Forest Lakes Park space. She later died in a health facility from her crucial accidents, the sheriff’s place of work stated.





The subsequent morning, in a while ahead of 8 a.m., deputies answered to a 2nd record of an individual at the facet of a highway and located a 17-year-old male who have been fatally shot, government stated.

The 3rd sufferer’s frame was once came upon on Saturday, Woods stated.

The 2nd and 3rd sufferer have no longer been named.

Investigators consider the trio have been in a 2015 Chevy Cruze belonging to Silvernail. The automobile was once discovered partly submerged in a lake, with some of the sufferers within, Woods advised CNN. At the clicking convention Woods stated that sufferer, a feminine, was once discovered within the trunk.