Recent Match Report – Durham vs Sussex 2023





Sussex 335 and 172 for five (Haines 64) want 59 runs to overcome Durham 376 and 189 (Robinson 58, Hudson-Prentice 4-27, Crocombe 4-47)

Sussex’s younger promise has been damned via the cricket gods on multiple instance in recent times, and their supporters will sleep uneasily on a demand of 59 with 5 wickets nonetheless status. They perceived to have a valuable victory all however safe at 166 for three with six overs left within the day, just for Durham to pluck out two set batters – together with the totemic determine of Cheteshwar Pujara – because the shadows lengthened in Hove.

Pujara had averred on the second one night time, after his 115 had saved Sussex inside touching distance on first innings, that his aspect had been assured of chasing down “anywhere close to 350”. As it used to be, Durham’s tumble throughout the trapdoor marked Tricky Third Innings noticed the visiting aspect pushed aside for 189 inside of two periods, permitting Sussex to paintings their method incessantly against a goal of 230 because the seagulls swooped and contrails criss-crossed a milky blue sky.

It would were too lovable for them to gallivant to victory inside of 3 days, having spent a lot of the primary part of the fit underneath the cosh, however Tom Haines supplied the platform with 64 from 69 balls on the most sensible of the order and Pujara appeared as soon as once more to be batting with the knowledge of a tractor beam. But after Matthew Kuhnemann trapped Tom Clark lbw enjoying around the line to finish a part-century stand, Pujara’s miscued pull picked out Michael Jones at quick midwicket to spark jubilation a number of the males from Durham. Pujara appeared so upset with himself that he would possibly smartly have cursed.

Haines and Ali Orr had begun the chase in assured model, Matt Potts taken for 3 fours in his 2d over because the openers chalked 30 off the requirement. Orr then swiped the primary ball delivered via Brydon Carse instantly to tremendous leg, prior to Haines and Alsop settled the innings with a partnership of 77. Alsop used to be pushed aside making an attempt to opposite-sweep Kuhnemann – Potts doing smartly to carry a sprawling catch as he dived at the back of the wicketkeeper – and the persevering Carse then bounced out Haines to extend the Sussex jitters.

Paul Farbrace, Sussex's head trainer, had spoken firstly of the season concerning the significance of breaking video games down "session-by-session, hour-by-hour", as a way of training an green aspect the right way to win 4-day contests. Their higher resilience used to be evidenced via the way in which Sussex two times fought again into this fit – bowling Durham out for 376 when they have been 213 for 1 (from 41 overs), after which ensuring they posted 300 themselves from a place of 91 for 4.

Although Durham took a 41-run lead on first innings, they seemed unsure whether or not to stay or twist. Gone used to be the entrance-foot dedication of the aspect that blazed out of the traps at the first afternoon they usually had been briefly in bother, shedding 5 wickets prior to the lunch destroy as Henry Crocombe’s burst helped Sussex to retake the initiative.

Had Durham’s most sensible order fallen to a sequence of attacking photographs then a minimum of they’d were sticking to the blueprint. But via and big their dismissals had been of the tentative selection, and it used to be just a measured first part-century since transferring north for Ollie Robinson and a few lengthy-levered biffing from Carse that gave them one thing to bowl at.

Sussex added simply 3 runs to their in a single day overall however lingering cloud quilt gave the bowlers some encouragement they usually carried out themselves a lot better than on day one. Jones used to be the primary to leave, feathering an edge at the perspective from left-armer Sean Hunt. Crocombe then struck together with his 3rd and 7th balls: Lees, using clear of his frame, nicked at the back of prior to Ben McKinney’s tame prod ended in a 3rd catch on the wicket for Oli Carter.

Durham had been 42 for three, however the place handiest were given worse. Fynn Hudson-Prentice, who handiest got here into the sport at the 3rd morning as a concussion exchange for George Garton, discovered a fantastic curving line from the Cromwell Road End to urge a thick outdoor-edge as David Bedingham threw his palms, and Crocombe snaffled a 3rd within the following over, Graham Clark fiddling via to Carter to make the rating 63 for five.

Underpinning the bowling effort used to be Australian allrounder Nathan McAndrew, whose 5-for within the first innings avoided Durham from taking too many liberties. Sussex’s assault in recent times has appeared greener than the MP for Brighton Pavilion and right here they fielded two 21-yr-olds, in Hunt and Crocombe, along 22-yr-outdated spinner Jack Carson. The creation of Hudson-Prentice (27) for Garton (25) handiest driven the common age up via a couple of months.

But it used to be McAndrew, a relative veteran at 29, who bashed out first rules for Sussex with a gap spell of 6-3-7-0, and he returned after lunch to say the 6th wicket, Jonathan Bushnell trapped lbw to the pride of Farbrace, stood at deep sq. leg via the doorway to the Sussex Cricket Museum. "Don't move, you're lucky there," used to be the sage recommendation presented via a steward.

Whether Farbrace moved or now not, Durham fastened a restoration of varieties as Robinson and Carse hustled a partnership for the 7th wicket value 71. Hudson-Prentice discovered the leap forward, even though Robinson used to be visibly aghast after opening the face to persuade a low catch to Clark at gully. The remaining 3 wickets fell briefly order to Hudson-Prentice and Crocombe, each bowlers recording their very best innings figures for Sussex.





