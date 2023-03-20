Tom Curran suffers back injury, expected to miss start of T20 Blast

Curran introduced in February that he would take an indefinite spoil from red-ball cricket, announcing that prioritising white-ball cricket was once “the right decision for my body and for my mental health”.

"Tom Curran returned early from the Pakistan Super League and scans have shown he has suffered a stress fracture of the lumbar spine," Surrey, his county, stated in a remark.

The membership didn’t put a time-frame on Curran’s go back, announcing: “Tom will be out for a period of time whilst he recovers and undergoes rehabilitation at Surrey.”

ESPNcricinfo understands that he is regarded as a doubt for the start of the Blast on May 20, and might miss the contest altogether relying on his time-frame.

He was once additionally lately retained through Oval Invincibles on a £100,000 contract within the Hundred, which begins on August 1.

Curran, who lately grew to become 28, has performed 60 occasions for England throughout all codecs however has slipped down the pecking order at global stage. His most up-to-date appearances in ODI and T20I cricket got here in July 2021.