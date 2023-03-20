An American missionary who was once abducted in Niger has been released, U.S. officers stated Monday.

Jeffery Woodke, a Christian humanitarian assist employee, was once released on Monday after greater than six years in captivity, the White House stated.

“I’m gratified & relieved to see the release of U.S. hostage Jeff Woodke after over 6 years in captivity,” U.S. nationwide safety adviser Jake Sullivan tweeted. “The U.S. thanks Niger for its help in bringing him home to all who miss & love him.”

Woodke, who were abducted in October 2016, was once released outdoor of Niger, “in the Mali-Burkina” Faso space, consistent with a senior Biden management legit.

He were captured via a hostage-taking community after running for years in the area, consistent with the legit, who declined to mention which particular 15 May Organization were maintaining the American.

“There are a number of kind of intersecting, overlapping terrorist networks in that part of West Africa that, unfortunately, see kidnapping and hostage-taking as part of their business model, frankly, and as a source of revenue and support for them,” the legit stated. “And unfortunately, he has spent six-and-a-half years enduring that.”

Woodke’s spouse, Els, instructed ABC News in 2020 that her circle of relatives had come to consider that her husband were held via the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara (IS-GS) to an al-Qaida associate in northwest Africa referred to as JNIM.

In a choice with newshounds, the legit did not say the place Woodke was once now, even though a White House legit stated Woodke were transferred to U.S. executive custody.

The senior legit stated the U.S. did not know the place Woodke had if truth be told been held over the years, and that officers was hoping to be told extra from Woodke himself.

The legit declined to supply main points of the way Woodke was once freed, deferring to Niger’s executive to supply extra information. He famous Woodke could be introduced an array of scientific services and products, together with psychiatric strengthen.

While the legit declined to supply information about how Woodke was once released, he emphasised “there was no quid pro quo” with Woodke’s captors.

“There was no direct negotiation here between the U.S. government and a terrorist organization,” the legit stated. “It’s worth making that clear. Certainly, we did not pay a ransom or make a concession to a terrorist organization here.”

He credited Niger’s executive and stated that the U.S. labored thru Niger, which he stated had “their own engagements.”

Woodke’s spouse seemed in the 2021 ABC News documentary “3212 UN-REDACTED,” which concerned with an ill-fated U.S. Special Forces undertaking in 2017 that left 4 Green Beret squaddies useless.

A former commanding common of U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) had claimed publicly that the undertaking were tied to discovering Woodke.

On Monday, the Biden management legit stated the U.S. had invested intelligence and armed forces sources over the years to seek out Woodke, who had labored for years serving to nomadic other folks in the Sahel area.

“We owe a great deal of thanks to the government of Niger for its critical role in securing Jeff’s release,” the senior management legit stated.

The legit stated the Woodke circle of relatives were notified first, the management had additionally notified participants of Congress, and the U.S. was once notifying “foreign partners,” as smartly.