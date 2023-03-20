CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater Mayor Frank Hibbard unexpectedly resigned on Monday during a city council meeting.

In a transfer that gave the impression to surprise council participants, Hibbard resigned following a short lived recess during the meeting. He cited considerations with the path the city is headed.

“I’m not the right leader for this council anymore,” Hibbard mentioned. “I’m concerned with where the city is going because this is simple math, and we’re not doing very well on the test.”

Hibbard mentioned that whilst he has all the time believed in making sacrifices for public carrier, he isn’t the best particular person for the process. He added that he can not stay mayor for his well being, his circle of relatives and “other things.”

“I know this is shocking, but I just — I’m the wrong guy right now,” he mentioned.

WATCH : Clearwater mayor resigns abruptly during city council meeting

“It’s been more and more obvious to me that as much as I love the city, as much as I want to stick around for some things that are going to occur over the next couple months, I simply am not the right person to be here anymore,” Hibbard mentioned.

Hibbard beneficial appointing Hoyt Hamilton for the intervening time as a result of “he knows the city.” He added that the intervening time mayor had to be any individual who did not need the process.

You can watch the total meeting underneath. Hibbard resigned on the 8:51 mark.

Developing tale, refresh for updates. Stay with ABC Action News for the most recent.