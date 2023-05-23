The Castle Where Future Queens Drop the Royal Act

The rolling inexperienced lawns of a Twelfth-century citadel perched on a windy stretch of the South Wales beach hosted no longer one however two kings of Europe remaining weekend.

The goal of the discuss with to St. Donat’s by means of the royal households of Spain and the Netherlands was once the commencement in their daughters from UWC Atlantic College, a highschool housed in a far flung citadel as soon as owned by means of the newspaper mogul William Randolph Hearst.

Under surprisingly vibrant blue skies on Saturday, Princess Alexia of the Netherlands, 17, smiled in a white linen trouser swimsuit flanked by means of her oldsters, Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander (a former Atlantic College pupil himself) in {a photograph} posted on Instagram.

Princess Leonor of Asturias, who may be 17 and the inheritor to the Spanish throne, wore a scarlet crimson button down blazer get dressed with cut up sleeves as she posed for selfies together with her oldsters and more youthful sister Princess Sofia, who’s set to start there in September.