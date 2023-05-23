Durian Fruit Smell—What Is Durian, and What Does It Smell Like?

Nicknamed “the king of fruits,” durian is likely one of the most well liked meals in Southeast Asia. Beloved through hundreds of thousands, it’s regarded as a delicacy. There’s just one catch: It’s sometimes called the stinkiest fruit on the earth. The durian fruit odor has been in comparison to rubbish, uncooked sewage and sweaty socks!

In reality, durian smells so smelly that it has famously been banned from public transit, airports and lodges in Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong and different locales. Let’s simply say, it’s indubitably an etiquette mistake to open it in small, enclosed areas.

Because of its smelly popularity, you received’t see it in glamorous Asian films like Crazy Rich Asians. And not like different treats, such because the ever-popular bubble tea, it hasn’t stuck on within the U.S. for a similar reason why. Many enthusiasts of meals information are best accustomed to durian as a result of its pungent high quality, however it’s a surprisingly fashionable snack in China and Southeast Asia.

So what precisely is durian, and what makes it odor so unhealthy? And given its not-so-fragrant popularity, why do other people adore it such a lot?

What is durian?

Durian is a fruit that’s local to southern China and Southeast Asia. It’s huge, with a spiky brown-green external you break up open to consume the fruit. (The spines are so sharp that there were a couple of recorded deaths through durian—consider studying that during an obituary!) Inside is thick, pulpy, custardy fruit that grows round huge seeds, very similar to avocado pits. The flesh can vary in colour from pink to golden yellow, however it’s in most cases a light yellow.

And whilst durian is famend for its unhealthy odor, it’s additionally extremely fashionable in Malaysia, Thailand, China and Indonesia, amongst different puts. It’s even regarded as a delicacy, and priced accordingly—it’s no longer abnormal to look durian that prices $20 to $30 a pound!

What does durian odor like?

Durian fruit odor may be very unique however onerous to explain. Once you odor it, you’ll acknowledge it anyplace—the entire method down the road! I attempted durian with a Malaysian pal, and it used to be indubitably a singular enjoy.

To attempt to image what durian smells like, consider if fruit used to be saved in a teenage boy’s sweaty fitness center sock. The heady scent used to be thick and funky, like slicing onions, however combined with that ripe-fruit odor you get from over-soft mangoes. It indubitably has components of garlic and rotten egg. It smelled like a women’ seventh-grade fitness center magnificence: a mixture of BO and melon-scented frame mist. Like fruit-funk. The sticky portions of the ground in an Asian marketplace. A lit candle this is sandalwood and stress-sweat scented. Eau de toilette sprayed on bleu cheese. Vanilla pudding being cooked in a public toilet. Are you getting a psychological (nasal?) symbol but?

My pal introduced a distinct viewpoint: She by no means understood why other people assume durian smells so unhealthy. It’s a particular odor, evidently, and indisputably potent. But for her, it’s simply the odor of fruit stalls in Malaysia.

Why does durian odor so unhealthy?

fierman/Getty Images

What makes durian so smelly? A systematic find out about broke down durian’s smelly smell into 44 other scent-producing chemicals. One of probably the most fascinating information from the record is that it used to be the primary time 3 of the ones compounds had ever been detected in a herbal product. That’s why durian smells so distinctive—chemically, there’s not anything else fairly adore it!

But it isn’t anybody compound that ends up in the notorious durian fruit odor, it’s the combo of all of them. The researchers described each and every of the smell compounds they detected in durian; the record comprises honey, roasted onion, sulfur, caramel, soup seasoning, rotten egg, rotten cabbage, skunk and fruit.

What does durian style like?

Thankfully, durian tastes higher than it smells! It has a fancy taste that’s no longer fairly like some other fruit.

Personally, I feel durian has a tropical style, with the similar more or less virtually floral undertones you get in lychee. I discovered it fruity however with a definite funk, like onion or brie cheese. It’s were given a candy vanilla cream style, overlaid with a savory garlic taste. My pal compares it to cream cheese, with a taste that may waver between savory and candy. The flesh is thick and custardy, in a pulpy more or less method.

Durian is available in an enormous number of flavors, relying at the pressure and the rising prerequisites. Online, durian-tasting excursion guides promise fruit that tastes like a caramel apple, a Snickers bar and extra. Each person fruit is described as having other undertones of chocolate, espresso and custard. Some durian can also be extra candy, extra bitter or extra savory than others. The taste of durian even adjustments inside the fruit itself: the pulp at the outdoor tastes other from the pulp closest to the seeds!

How is durian eaten?

To consume durian, you tear off the spiky external and slurp the fruit off the seeds. But be warned: Durian fruit odor can linger indoors. To air out the smell, deal with it like you possibly can eliminate a fish odor out of your kitchen. In Malaysia, it’s not unusual to look locals spreading newspaper throughout their entrance hunch to consume their recent durian outdoor.

Durian is a well-liked taste in snacks, desserts, sweets and extra. It’s additionally utilized in some savory foods—possibly maximum memorably in Pizza Hut’s durian pizza, a limited-edition providing in Shanghai. Although I will be able to’t vouch for its taste, I will be able to say that the pizza used to be fashionable sufficient that it used to be bought out once we attempted to reserve it.

Can you get durian within the U.S.?

Durian isn’t one of the most meals which are unlawful within the U.S., so sure, you’ll be able to purchase it! Don’t let the odor put you off: Durian is value attempting, even though best to be adventurous.

It’s not really to be at your nook retailer, however you’ll be able to in finding recent and frozen durian at many Asian grocers. Costco additionally sells a big pack of frozen durian pulp. However, the durian you purchase within the U.S. received’t be the similar as you possibly can get recent in Southeast Asia. Even if you are going to buy an entire durian fairly than frozen pulp, it is going to nonetheless had been frozen all through transit.

More significantly, maximum durian this is despatched to in a foreign country markets is bred in particular for exporting. For the U.S. marketplace, that regularly way durian that has a much less smelly “durian fruit smell” and a extra uniform style.

If you wish to have to take a look at durian, one of the best ways to start out is with some durian ice cream, which shouldn’t have a powerful odor. It’s a captivating candy deal with, and you’ll get to look why such a lot of other people love the fruit—smell and all.

