Texas Tech students overcome adversity to obtain degrees | KLBK | KAMC

LUBBOCK, Texas — This weekend, Texas Tech University will confer degrees to loads of students. Each scholar has a novel tale in their adventure to acquiring their level, going through a large number of stumbling blocks alongside the way in which.

For Genavie Cabrera, graduating with a bachelor’s level and being the primary in her circle of relatives to achieve this is a huge fulfillment. However, she is going to leave out celebrating along with her mom who passed on to the great beyond all the way through her junior 12 months of highschool. Cabrera mentioned that now not being in a position to proportion one of these second along with her mom has been tricky, however it additionally driven her in opposition to her function of changing into a health care provider. “It just also affirmed like I knew I wanted to be a doctor and be taking care of people just kind of that motherly nature really came out when my mom passed,” Cabrera mentioned.

- Advertisement -

During her time at Texas Tech, Cabrera held quite a lot of positions and was once a member of a number of scholar organizations, together with the senior honor society, Mortar Board.

Meanwhile, Mikayla Langham encountered a large number of stumbling blocks while pursuing her grasp’s level in bilingual schooling at simply nineteen years previous. From taking good care of her disabled father to surviving a automotive twist of fate that left her with a irritating mind damage, Langham believes that those studies made her more potent. “It’s not impossible, and it’s almost like you have to enjoy those hard moments when you’re crying and you’re like, What am I? I overbooked myself or whatever I was doing, I didn’t study enough,” Langham mentioned.

Allen Bruce Taylor Jr., was once not sure of whether or not or now not he sought after to pursue school 4 years in the past after completing highschool. He is now hours clear of acquiring his bachelor’s level in eating place, lodge, and institutional control. Taylor recognizes how uncertainty will also be horrifying, however advises others to “just do it.” He provides, “once you get into it like, I was scared to go to college and then I finally did it and I was like, dude like I can do this like I know I can do this.”

- Advertisement -

After commencement, Cabrera plans on pursuing clinical college, Langham will keep in her present process as a instructor however hopes to open her personal bilingual and multicultural college, and Taylor has authorised a role at Southern Glaciers as a gross sales consultant beginning in July.

The graduation ceremonies will happen on Friday and Saturday. The agenda will also be discovered at the graduation site at Commencement | Office of the Provost | TTU.

Clapp Pool to open on Memorial week



Kitten rescue: LFR on scene for greater than an hour on particular rescue operation



How the fatal 1970 Lubbock twister modified twister science

