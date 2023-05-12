Friday, May 12, 2023
Tampa Bay Buccaneers release 2023 season schedule

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have formally launched their schedule for the 2023 NFL season, with the NFL Network additionally liberating schedules for all different 31 groups within the league.

The Buccaneers will kick off their season on Sunday, September tenth with a recreation in opposition to the Minnesota Vikings in Minnesota. They will then go back to their house box to play in opposition to the Chicago Bears on Sunday, September seventeenth for his or her first house recreation of the season.

Preseason video games are set to start on August eleventh. For the whole schedule, take a look at the Bucs 2023 Season Schedule.

2023 Bucs Schedule.png

WFTS


