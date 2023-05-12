Elon Musk Says He Has a New C.E.O. for Twitter

Last month, in an interview with the BBC, Mr. Musk mentioned that almost all of Twitter’s advertisers had returned.

In Ms. Yaccarino, Twitter would get an govt with deep ties to the promoting business and with intensive revel in within the media sector. Ms. Yaccarino, whose big name has risen over the process a lengthy profession at NBCUniversal, has private relationships with lots of the leader executives of the promoting maintaining firms, a key constituency for Twitter.

She has moved within the most sensible echelons of the promoting international for years, overseeing a sprawling workforce that has brokered main advertising and marketing partnerships, helped expand NBC Universal’s streaming choices, criticized out of date business practices and generated greater than $100 billion in promoting gross sales. She has been closely concerned within the community’s dealings with marquee occasions such because the Super Bowl and the Olympic Games. She may be a dependable presence at glittering promoting occasions, such because the Cannes Lions competition within the South of France.

The conversations about Twitter’s leader govt come at a refined time for Ms. Yaccarino, who’s slated to handle NBCUniversal’s greatest purchasers subsequent week within the upfronts, an annual pitch to woo advertisers.

Mr. Musk had raised the speculation of a leader govt for Twitter in December after he used to be criticized for a few of his selections on the corporate. He ran a ballot on Twitter on the time asking if he will have to step down as the top of the corporate. “I will abide by the results of the poll,” he wrote.