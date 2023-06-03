Texas has been ravaged by severe weather and tornadoes, bringing devastation and destruction to the region. According to NBC News, the state has been hit by means of severe storms, tornadoes, and different unhealthy weather stipulations that experience brought about important harm to properties, structures, and infrastructure. Many other folks have misplaced their properties, and the government are running tirelessly to regulate the aftermath and fortify the ones suffering from the crisis.
Texas slammed with severe weather and tornadoes – NBC News
