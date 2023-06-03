Video shows moment homeless woman attacks young girl on South LA sidewalk

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Dramatic video captured the moment a young girl used to be attacked by means of a homeless woman as she used to be strolling on a sidewalk in South Los Angeles – and the person who jumped in to avoid wasting her is being hailed a hero.

It came about the morning of Friday, May 26, on S. Main Street.

John Irias stated he parking his automotive when he noticed the homeless woman hit the little girl within the face.

The photos from the video shows the homeless woman strolling on the sidewalk when she comes head to head with the little girl.

The young girl, whose observed dressed in a red backpack, walks close to her. Suddenly, the homeless woman moves the little girl.

“That’s when I ran over to help her,” stated Irias. “The homeless person heard me coming so they got up and started to retrieve something. I wasn’t sure what it was … I found out right away as soon as we made contact.”

Irias stated the homeless woman had a knife. He stated that as he attempted to snatch her, she lower his face.

“Slashed me in the face but I continued to hold the suspect down but unfortunately, I was losing a lot of blood,” stated Irias. “I got about six stitches.”

Irias stated fortunately, he used to be together with his buddy, Victor Camarena, on the time, who has EMT coaching.

Camarena used that coaching to lend a hand Irias and the girl.

“I was just lucky to have the resources available, I have like three to four first-aid kits in my car, just happen to be handy. I was grateful to have them,” he stated.

Camarena instantly known as 911.

Meanwhile, Irias stored the homeless woman apprehended till police arrived.

Both males – who met at paintings and bonded over their youngsters – are thankful they have been on the proper position on the proper time.

“I mean anything can happen anywhere,” stated Camarena. “Stay ready so you don’t have to get ready.”

The investigation into the assault stays ongoing.