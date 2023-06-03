Justice Department closes Pence classified documents case with no charges





The United States Justice Department has introduced an finish to the investigation into the prospective misuse of classified information by means of former Vice President Mike Pence, with out charging him with against the law. In January, roughly twelve documents with classified markings had been discovered at his place of dwelling in Indiana. CBS News Political Director Fin Gómez has speculated at the implications of the investigation’s conclusion for the impending 2024 presidential race.

Subscribers to CBS News can obtain notifications of breaking news, are living occasions, and unique reporting. You would possibly make a selection to turn on those indicators at any time.

