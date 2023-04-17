Texas School for the Deaf announces new superintendent

Editor’s Note: The video above displays KXAN News Today’s best headlines for April 16, 2023.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas School for the Deaf could have new management, following the announcement of its subsequent superintendent.

- Advertisement -





Peter L. Bailey was once decided on to function the twenty eighth superintendent of TSD, consistent with a Friday news liberate. Bailey’s upcoming tenure is available in the wake of Superintendent Claire Bugen’s retirement following 25 years main TSD and 48 years instructing at the faculty.

Bailey has “served in a number of leadership positions in the field of Deaf Education” for greater than 30 years, in line with the liberate.

- Advertisement -

Some of his prior enjoy comprises main as a faculty administrator at The Learning Center for the Deaf in Massachusetts, the Maryland School for the Deaf, the Delaware School for the Deaf, the Texas School for the Deaf and the American School for the Deaf in Connecticut.

TEXAS EDUCATION NEWS: Education Savings Accounts draw enhance, worry at the Capitol



Currently, he works as superintendent at the Pennsylvania School for the Deaf in Philadelphia.

- Advertisement -

Bailey’s schooling features a bachelor of science in human products and services in conjunction with a grasp of science in organizational control and management from Springfield College in Massachusetts, in line with the liberate.

“We are excited to announce the appointment of Peter Bailey who is widely recognized for his outstanding leadership and commitment to student success,” mentioned TSD Governing Board President Shawn Saladin in the liberate.