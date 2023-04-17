Did you give up on the ‘Love is Blind’ reunion? Here’s a recap.

Comment

The fourth season of Netflix's "Love is Blind" started and ended with a complete bunch of drama. The 12-episode season was once full of tears, love triangles, bullying and combating — eager about the sake of checking out whether or not it's conceivable to fall in love sight unseen.

While the streaming massive stated its dwell reunion on Sunday would resolution fanatics’ maximum urgent questions and dwell up to the hype of serving piping scorching tea, the expected match led to a meltdown. The display wound up being taped as an alternative of live-streamed after obvious technical issues ended in a major delay — and fanatics have been lower than satisfied about it.

A ‘Love is Blind’ dwell reunion was once hyped for weeks, best to be not on time

Yes, there have been annoying moments — in the end, the contestants have been in a position to peer scenes they weren’t aware about whilst filming. Accusations have been thrown about who went on the display for repute and now not love. Vulnerable conversations have been had about how the relationships are taking a look after a yr. And a good deal of wholesomeness was once proven. (Brett and Tiffany, we’re taking a look at you!)

Tiffany and Brett of ‘Love is Blind’ give Black love a uncommon win

Still, some contestants — together with Jackelina, who had promised to "bring receipts" — didn't display up in individual. And the reunion, hosted by way of Nick and Vanessa Lachey, left off the identical approach as the closing episode: with 3 "I dos" and one "I don't." Plus, there was once that complete factor about Netflix breaking down and now not having the ability to display the reunion at 8 p.m. Eastern time as anticipated.

So if you fell asleep or determined to observe “Succession” as an alternative, right here’s what you ignored.

One yr after the display was once filmed, the established order stays: 3 fortunately married {couples} and two who parted techniques. But there’s additionally the addition of a new couple, Jackelina and Josh. (Though, if you watched thru the season, you most definitely knew that was once coming.)

In clips taken from their properties, the {couples} confirmed off what has modified — and what hasn’t — right through their year-long romances. For example, in the Brown family, Brett confirmed off a sneaker assortment that had doubled in dimension. And Tiffany nonetheless falls asleep on the sofa (now, to Brett’s amusement).

And talking of couches, Kwame’s settee — the identical one he had stated he continuously slept on when he was once unmarried — is now a part of his and Chelsea’s house. Their front room additionally has a splash of Chelsea: two bright-pink love seats that make up her “happy corner.” A wedding tip they shared: “Have your own bathroom.”

The video for Zack and Bliss confirmed off his making a song chops once more and the two lovingly dancing in a room that also has his owl portrait. (Yes, it’s their spirit animal.) The two published that Bliss’s father — who was once … a little lower than enthused by way of their dating — had come round and was once investment a honeymoon shuttle to Panama. “They’re best buds now,” Bliss stated of the two.

That leaves Micah and Paul (who stay damaged up, regardless that they dated for a while after he stated “I don’t”), and Marshall (who’s it seems that nonetheless unmarried) and Jackelina (who sparked up a dating with considered one of her different connections, Josh). Jackelina and Josh were in combination for a yr, moved in in combination and now proportion custody of a canine and a fish named Rick.

Did Chelsea meet Kwame’s mom? And did he transfer to Seattle?

Short resolution: Yes and sure.

A significant storyline for the couple was once the preliminary sadness from Kwame’s mom, who didn’t attend the wedding ceremony. But his siblings (no, Barbara wasn’t a hired actress; she’s if truth be told Kwame’s sister) got here in to avoid wasting the day and promised the groom that their mom beloved him and would sooner or later come round.

It grew to become out to be true.

“His mom welcomed me with open arms,” Chelsea stated. And in a candy second, she shared that during a circle of relatives accumulating, Kwame’s niece stated “she was thankful for Auntie Chelsea.”

Another level of competition for the couple was once precisely the place they have been going to dwell, with Chelsea in Seattle and Kwame in Portland. Though he to start with gave the impression to be reluctant of adjusting his “nomad lifestyle” (a perk of far off paintings), Kwame published the two had settled down in Seattle.

And in a opposite Uno transfer: Brett and Tiffany, who confronted the identical distance factor, stated the two now dwell in Portland.

What came about with the love triangles?

This was once the season of the love triangles — a truth TV trope so outdated, but so juicy. With drama between contestants worthy sufficient of a diagram, Nick Lachey referred to as it a season “with a record number of love triangles.”

There was once Irina and Zack, who sooner or later broke it off earlier than he moved on with Bliss. There was once Irina flirting with Paul, Micah’s fiance (regardless that he stated it was once no biggie as a result of the two had established obstacles). There was once Micah’s lengthy communicate and flirting with Kwame in Mexico. (Chelsea and Micah squashed that pork, and Kwame apologized profusely.) And in fact, there was once the Marshall-Jackelina-Josh conundrum.

Jackelina and Josh didn’t attend the reunion in individual — as an alternative, sitting down for a prior Zoom interview with Vanessa to set the document instantly: There was once no dishonest, Jackelina stated, including that she’d long past on a espresso date with Josh after she and Marshall had damaged up.

She nonetheless has the ring, regardless that — which Marshall needs again as a result of “she doesn’t deserve that symbol of my love,” he stated.

Yet Marshall stated he needs the stress between them to finish: “The whole you-versus-me thing has to die immediately,” Marshall stated when requested whether or not he had a message for Jackelina.

Is there going to be a ‘Love is Blind’ child?

You may need to look forward to this one.

Though Vanessa requested a gazillion instances — “not to put pressure on you,” she stated — it doesn’t seem like diapers and strollers will likely be on the {couples}’ buying groceries lists anytime quickly. Though — and naturally, to not upload extra force [cue: eye roll] — “Love is Blind” season 3 contestant Bartise made a cameo with his baby boy and requested the identical.

The complete pushing a love is blind child and asking them in the event that they have been attempting simply gave me such a giant ick. It simply felt incorrect to invite . #LoveIsBlindLIVE — ‘rachelle howie. (@rachelle_howie) April 17, 2023