6 children rescued near water diversion tunnel in Auburn, Massachusetts

(*6*)

Six youngsters have been rescued near a diversion water tunnel in Auburn, Massachusetts, after government mentioned the crowd was once not able to “make it back to land on their own,” in keeping with a observation from the Auburn Fire Department Sunday night time.

- Advertisement -

The Auburn Fire Department mentioned it won a 911 name at 4:15 p.m. Sunday from the teenagers, who mentioned they have been in a position to go out the water tunnel, however have been chilly and rainy, and have been not able to head any longer.

Members of the Auburn Fire Department assist rescue youngsters near a diversion water tunnel in Auburn, Massachusetts, on March 16, 2023, in a photograph equipped through the Auburn Fire Department. Auburn Fire Department

- Advertisement -

After the Auburn Police Department was once in a position to geolocate them through pinging a mobile phone of some of the teenagers, emergency team of workers arrived on the scene, and used a rope to get all six of them to dry land.

The teenagers best sustained minor scratches, and none of them had accidents that required additional clinical consideration, the fireplace division mentioned. No one was once transported to a health facility.